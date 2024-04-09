No one wants to play in Super League - President of UEFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin has once again spoken out about the idea of the Super League, Trend reports via İdman. biz.

He stated that this project was ruined.

Čeferin noted that no one wants to play in the Super League.

"It's over. They are still trying to satisfy their egos a little bit, but nothing will come out of it anyway. The French and German leagues really can't be called strong, PSG and Bayern dominate there. Italy has more competition, but it is not as good financially. The English Premier League has a rich tradition. When there was a fight against the European Super League, we were lucky that the English fans were on our side. The Italian and Spanish fans did nothing," he said.

