BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. An unofficial blitz tournament was held on a rest day at the Candidates Tournament, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The competition was attended by Shahriyar Mammadyarov, who traveled to Canada as Nijat Abasov's second coach.

The Azerbaijani grandmaster won the tournament.

To note, after 5 rounds of the Candidates Tournament, Abasov is in 7th place with 1.5 points.

