Police detect and seize next round of ammunition in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. A significant quantity of weapons and ammunition has been found in the town of Khankendi, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.

Additionally, it was noted that during police actions held on April 12, 9 automatic weapons of different brands, 3 rifles, 4 grenades, 1 firecracker gun, 2 smoke bombs, 35 cartridge magazines, 880 cartridges of different caliber, 1 bayonet knife, and other ammunition were found and seized on the territory of the city.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel