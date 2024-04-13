Azerbaijani wrestler talks his performance at Olympic Qualifying Tournament (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The next edition of "Idman Bizdə" was broadcast, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The guest of the program this time was Aliabbas Rzazade, who won a license for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics in freestyle wrestling.

He commented on his performance at the European Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Baku.

Rzazade also spoke about the performance of his teammates at the licensing tournament and his main goal at the Olympics in France.

To note, the Azerbaijani national team in freestyle wrestling, represented by Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), Haji Aliyev (65 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg), and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg), won five licenses at the European Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Baku on April 5-7.

