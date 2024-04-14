Baku cancels flights to Tel Aviv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Flights from Baku to Tel Aviv canceled, Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend.

According to the information, two flights that were scheduled for 09:05 and 18:40 were cancelled.

On April 14, Iran confirmed that it had launched an operation against Israel and fired dozens of drones and missiles at Israel.

On April 1, an Israeli airstrike in the Mezze district of Damascus killed 13 people, including the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi. Since then, tensions between Iran and Israel have increased.