Azerbaijan's Sumgayit to host "Environmental Security and Green World" working conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan will hold an "Environmental Security and Green World" working conference in Sumgayit city, the office told Trend.

It was noted that on April 16, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan is set to host a conference in Sumgayit. This event will bring together personnel from district regional prosecutor's offices, law enforcement agencies, key figures from various state entities, and representatives from educational institutions.

Discussions between state institutions, NGOs, and the media will also be held during the conference.

Within the framework of the meeting, an Open Day will be organized at the Sumgayit City Prosecutor's Office.

To note, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has organized more than 10 regional conferences.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel