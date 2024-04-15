Azerbaijani grandmaster draws with US opponent at Toronto Candidates Chess Tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Azerbaijani grandmaster Nijat Abasov has drawn with Fabiano Caruana from the US in the ninth round of the Candidates Chess Tournament in Toronto, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The match against the rating favorite of the competition ended on the 44th move.

Thus, Abasov scored three points and is now in eighth place.

To note, Caruana defeated the Azerbaijani grandmaster in the first round match as well.

Ninth round

Nijat Abasov- Fabiano Caruana 0.5:0.5

Alireza Firouzja- lan Nepomniachtchi 0.5:0.5

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Hikaru Nakamura 1:0

Dommaraju Gukesh - Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa 0.5:0.5

Tournament standings:

1-2. Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi - 5.5 points each

3. Praggnanandhaa - 5 points

4-6. Nakamura, Vidit, Caruana - 4.5 points each

7-Firouzja - 3.5

8. Abasov - 3

The tournament is being held on April 3-22.

