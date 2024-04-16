Azerbaijan to allow construction works on artificial land plots in Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Construction work on the artificial land plot within the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea will adhere to the regulations outlined in the Urban Planning and Construction Code, Trend reports.

This is stated in the draft of the law "On creation of artificial land plots in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea".

The draft specifies that the construction permit granted for the development of an artificial land plot should encompass provisions for erecting and establishing construction structures on said land plot as well.

An artificial land plot in this case means a land plot created in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea by the delivery and backfilling of earth or soil or using other methods.

