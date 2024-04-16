Azerbaijan picks land parcels as renewable energy territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Some state and municipally owned land plots in the administrative territories of Baku city, Garadagh, and Absheron districts have been defined as territories of renewable energy sources (RES), Trend reports.

According to the information, Azerbaijani PM Ali Asadov has signed the relevant resolution.

As the decree reads, state-owned 3.375 hectares of land in Mushfigabad settlement of Garadagh district of Baku city, 19.875 ha of state-owned land in the administrative territory of Absheron district, and 34.5 ha of agricultural land, of which 11.25 ha are owned by Pirekeshkul-Gobustan municipality of Absheron district, are designated as renewable energy sources territories for the construction of a 240 MW wind power plant.



The Cabinet of Ministers also decided to designate some state and municipally held land plots in the Neftchala and Bilasuvar districts as renewable energy regions.

Thereupon, 523.0 ha of lands in the administrative territory of Neftchala district belonging to the category of industrial, transport, and other lands used by the Ministry of Defense, 400.0 ha of lands owned by Yenikend municipality of Neftchala district, and 50.0 ha of agricultural lands owned by Neftchala municipality - a total of 973.0 ha of land defined as renewable energy territories - were transferred to the use of the Ministry of Energy.

The state-owned land plot with an area of 1454.0 ha, which belongs to the category of agricultural land in the administrative territory of Bilasuvar district, is defined as the territory of renewable energy sources for the construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of 445 MW.

