BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva participated in a tree-planting campaign in Nizami District of Baku city as part of the "Green World Solidarity Year," Trend reports.

About 500 Eldar pines, cypress, acacia, and olive trees were planted, and landscaping works were carried out in an area of about 2 hectares.

