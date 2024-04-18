Azerbaijani gymnasts qualify for World Cup finals (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Azerbaijani gymnasts have qualified for the final of the World Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Qatar, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

A member of Azerbaijan's national team in men's artistic gymnastics, Nikita Simonov, and a member of the national team in women's artistic gymnastics, Nazanin Teymurova, successfully passed qualification on individual apparatuses. They gained tickets to the finals of the competition.

Nikita Simonov reached the World Cup finals in the rings exercise program, while Nazanin Teymurova in the vault.

To note, the World Cup in men's and women's artistic gymnastics is being held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, from April 17 to 20.

