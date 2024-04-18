Azerbaijan appoints new deputy economy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Anar Akhundov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

Akhundov was born in 1975. He graduated from the Azerbaijan State Economic University in 1996, specializing in economics.

He started his labor activity at the Baku Interbank Currency Exchange and also worked in several commercial banks.

In 1999–2004, he worked in the State Committee on Securities under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan as a chief specialist, head of section, and head of department.

Akhundov was Head and Chairman of the Board of the Stock Market Development Department of the Baku Stock Exchange in 2004–2006 and Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Investment Company in 2006–2009.

He served as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Bank Standart CJSC from 2009 through 2014.

In 2014–2022, he held the position of Head of Department at the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He was appointed a member of the Supervisory Board of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) by the decree of the Head of State in 2022.

He is married, and he has two children.

