Azerbaijan's Air Forces hold training flights (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. In accordance with the training plan approved by the Minister of Defense for 2024, the Azerbaijan Air Force’s aircraft conducted training flights, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry.

First, the military personnel were informed about safety rules. Following a medical examination of the military pilots, practical flights were performed.

According to the scenario, Su-25ML and Su-25 aircraft completed takeoff and landing chores, as well as practiced tough pilotage and combat maneuvers at various altitudes during the day along assigned routes.



The tasks assigned during the training flights to improve the military pilots' combat training were completed professionally.

