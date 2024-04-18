Drug courier working for Iranian citizen detained in Azerbaijan's Hajigabul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Employees of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Combating Drugs have carried out another operation to suppress the illicit trafficking of drugs, the ministry told Trend.

During the operation, Faig Gezalov, a resident of Masalli district, was detained in Hajigabul district with about 12 kilograms of marijuana.

Gezalov said that he received the drugs through an Iranian citizen whom he met on social networks. He was instructed to leave the drugs at various places in the capital in exchange for cash.

Following this incident, criminal proceedings have been initiated, and a court decision has resulted in his detention. An investigation is underway.

