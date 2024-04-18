Azerbaijani gymnast reaches another World Cup final

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Member of the Azerbaijani national women's artistic gymnastics team Nazanin Teymurova has reached the final of the World Cup in Doha in the balance beam exercise, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

A day earlier, Nikita Simonov, a member of the Azerbaijani men's artistic gymnastics team, reached the World Cup final in the rings routine, and Nazanin Teymurova in the vault.

To note, the World Cup in men's and women's artistic gymnastics is taking place in the capital of Qatar, Doha, from April 17 to 20.