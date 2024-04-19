Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
COP29 President meets with former US Secretary of State

Society Materials 19 April 2024 00:43 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev met in Washington with former US Secretary of State John Kerry during the 11th meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers on Climate Action as part of the spring meeting held by the IMF and the World Bank Group, the COP-29 says on its X page, Trend reports.

It is reported that the meeting discussed issues of preparation for COP29, issues of joint cooperation in ensuring a livable planet for years and generations to come.

