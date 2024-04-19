Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup competitions have been inaugurated at Baku's National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports.

Qualification competitions for gymnasts competing in solo programs will take place today. The gymnasts will demonstrate movements using a hoop and a ball. Teams will also compete in group exercises to demonstrate compositions with five hoops.



The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku will host the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup from April 19 through 21. Over 110 gymnasts from more than 40 countries compete in the sport.



Gymnasts participate in a schedule of individual and group workouts. Athletes compete for individual and overall honors.

The World Cup will award eight sets of trophies. The AGF Trophy is traditionally handed to the athlete and team in group exercises with the highest performance score.



Azerbaijan is being represented at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup by Zohra Agamirova and Kamilla Gafarova in the individual program, as well as the team in the group exercises, which includes Gullu Agalarzada, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova.

PHOTO: Zaur Mustafayev.

