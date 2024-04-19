Leader of the region: Baku Airport again awarded Skytrax

Heydar Aliyev International Airport has once again confirmed its status as one of the best airports in the region, winning two categories at the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024.

At the award ceremony held at the EXPO passenger terminal in Frankfurt, Baku Airport was awarded the title of “Best Airport in Central Asia/CIS”. In addition, for the third time in a row he became the winner in the category “Best Airport Personnel in Central Asia/CIS”.

“This is wonderful recognition of our work and commitment to excellence. It is important to us not just to be the best, but to remain so. Receiving two prestigious awards from Skytrax confirms that we are going in the right direction. Baku Airport will continue to provide high-quality services that meet the highest international requirements and standards,” said aid Samir Rzayev, president of “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC.

"Baku Airport has enjoyed continued success in the World Airport Awards progress in recent years, and the double recognition as both the Best Airport in Central Asia & CIS as well as having the Best Airport Staff Service in the region is a factor that the airport should be extremely satisfied with after the challenges of recent years," said Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax.

It should be noted that the World Airport Awards, considered the quality standard for the global airport industry, are based on the World Airport Survey conducted among passengers from 100 countries over a period of 7 months from 2023 to 2024.