Fully ready for European Championship - Azerbaijani judoka

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, Balabay Aghayev (60 kg), said he's fully ready for the European Championship in Zagreb, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The athlete pointed out that he believes that he will achieve a high result at the European Championship, which will be held in Zagreb.

“I’m going to these competitions with great hopes. I'll mobilize all my strength to achieve a good result and win a gold medal. The dream of every athlete is to become an Olympic champion. My desire after these competitions is the Olympic Games,” Aghayev added.

To note, the European Judo Championship will be held on April 25–27.

A total of 13 judokas will represent Azerbaijan at the competition.

