World Cup in Baku: German gymnast takes first place in individual all-around

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Gymnast from Germany Daria Varfolomeev with a score of 138.150 points took first place at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in the individual all-around, Trend reports.

The second position was taken by Elvira Krasnobaeva from Bulgaria, her result in the individual all-around was 134.950 points. In third place with a score of 130.700 points is Sofia Raffaeli, who represents Italy.

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova took 8th position in the all-around (125.850 points), and Kamilla Seidzadeh took 23rd place (118.450 points).

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup from April 19 through 21. Over 110 gymnasts from more than 40 countries compete in the sport.

Gymnasts are participating in a schedule of individual and group workouts.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup by Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in the individual program, as well as the team in the group exercises, which includes Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova.