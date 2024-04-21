Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup final day kicks off with four Azerbaijani gymnasts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The final day of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup competitions has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Today, a total of six sets of awards will be contested—four in individual exercises and two in group exercises. Winners will emerge from individual events featuring hoop, ball, clubs, and ribbon routines, as well as from group competitions in programs involving five hoops and exercises with three ribbons and two balls. Traditionally, the AGF Trophy will be awarded to the athlete and team with the highest score for performance.

The Azerbaijani team will be competing in four finals at the World Cup. Zohra Aghamirova will participate in the ribbon and hoop exercises, while the team will contend in group exercises finals with five hoops, as well as with three ribbons and two balls. The group exercises team from Azerbaijan comprises Gullu Agalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova.

To note, the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 19–21. Over 110 gymnasts from more than 40 countries take part in the competition. Gymnasts perform in the individual and group exercise programs.

