Azerbaijan to import electric buses from China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. This year, 160 electric motorized buses imported from China will be put on the line in Azerbaijan, Head of the Transport Policy Department of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Fariz Aliyev said during a speech at the Reassessment of Azerbaijan-China Relations: The Way Forward conference, Trend reports.

He noted that China is currently one of the most important trade partners for Azerbaijan.

"China is not only rich in resources, but also has quite a lot of economic power. We have a lot to learn from China. Azerbaijan provides very great support to the One Belt, One Road project.

Being in the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijan contributes to the safe transportation of cargo, which is one of the important aspects of the One Belt, One Road project. Over the past 20 years, Azerbaijan has invested a lot in the field of transportation. Today, there is quite a significant growth in the work of the Middle Corridor," he added.

