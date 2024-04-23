Iran commends Azerbaijani-Armenian agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Iran welcomes agreements reached at a meeting of the delimitation commission between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani said, Trend reports.

According to him, continued efforts by the two countries to resolve border issues by peaceful means within the framework of mutual respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity are necessary to establish lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

To note, on April 19, 2024, the 8th meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Matters of Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan took place under the chairmanship of Shahin Mustafayev, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Mher Grigoryan, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

At the initial stage of the delimitation process, the sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (RA) – Baganys Ayrim (AR), Voskepar (RA) – Ashagy Askipara (AR), Kirants (RA) – Kheyrimli (AR), and Berkaber (RA) - Gyzylhajily (AR) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

