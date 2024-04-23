Final match turned out very thrilling - Azerbaijani volleyball champion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The final match was very thrilling, according to the volleyball player of the Azerrail club, Pedro Gonzalez, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

He made the remark while commenting on the game in which the club secured a victory with a score of 3:2 against Murov Az Terminal in the final of the Azerbaijan championship.

According to the 23-year-old Cuban-born blocker, Azerrail faced difficult situations in the second and third sets.

"But throughout these eight months, we always fought until the end. We understood how important today's game was. It's good that we finished the match on a high note," he noted.

The volleyball player also emphasized that he has not yet made a decision about his future career.

"Life will show. I have always tried to show my best game, regardless of the championship I play in. Now, evaluating my current physical condition and who I want to see myself as, I will go to the point where life leads me," he added.

To note, Azerrail won the gold medal for the first time.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel