Azerbaijani Army's tank units hold competitions (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The personnel of the Azerbaijani Army's tank units have held competitions according to the training plan for the current year, a source in the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

The source noted that during the competition, the physical training of personnel was tested in the units, and standards were adopted for disassembling and assembling standard armored vehicles within the established time limits, as well as for other tasks.

The main purpose of the competition is to develop the individual skills of military personnel, including combat skills.

