Nar presents new books to a school in Fuzuli (PHOTO)

Distinguished by its affordable offers and social projects, Nar presented new books to the library of secondary school No. 1 named after Mirza Ulugbey, located in Fuzuli on the occasion of April 23 – International Book Day, with the support of Ministry for Science and Education and the State Agency for Preschool and Secondary Education.

Representatives of Nar and the Public Union of Azerbaijan Journalists' Network, a partner of the project, as well as teachers and students of the school participated in the event.

The donated books are designed for both elementary and middle school students, as well as high school students. Also, the library enriched with various encyclopedias, dictionaries and books about the history of Azerbaijan’s Victory is open to the residents of Fuzuli.

It should be noted that Nar, which offers mobile communication services at an affordable prices, contributes to the development of society with its sustainable social projects. These projects are mainly focused on the regions of Azerbaijan, including the liberated Karabakh and East Zangezur economic zones.

