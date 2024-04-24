Azerbaijan highlights construction of residential complex in Jabrayil

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, April 24. A large complex of 712 apartments is being built in Jabrayil, and part of the complex will be commissioned in two months, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts Vahid Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, it's planned to resettle 712 families in this complex.

He noted that according to the state program for 2022-2026, 24 villages, five settlements, and three cities are planned to be built in Zangilan, Jabrayil, and Gubadli.

"Construction of houses continues in Zangilan. Currently, a complex of 13 buildings is being constructed, and this year resettlement will take place in Zangilan city.

Construction is underway in the Zangilan district's Jahangirbayli village, and resettlement is planned there. Construction has also begun in Mahrizli and Zilanli villages in the Gubadli district, and resettlement is envisaged in these villages," said Hajiyev.

He added that a total of 40,000 people are planned to be resettled in the Zangilan, Jabrayil, and Gubadli districts between 2022 and 2026.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

Up to now, the former IDPs have returned to Lachin and Fuzuli cities, the villages of Talish (Aghdara district), Aghali (Zangilan district), and Zabukh (Lachin district).

