Bakcell is inviting the entire country to the concert at the Boulevard

Bakcell recently shared videos on social media featuring singers Roya and Miri Yusif calling for innovation. The humanoid robot is extending the invitation in Azerbaijani language to attend the concert.

Although no particular information about the robot is available yet, it seems that Bakcell’s concert on April 25 at 18:00 on Baku Boulevard will offer everyone an experience full of innovation.

In addition, Bakcell recently announced gifts of 100,000 GB and highlighted famous personalities with names like Tunzala Agayeva, Natig Rhythm Group, and Murad Arif. Curious to know what innovations Bakcell has in store for the public? Let’s find out more about it on April 25 at 18:00 on the Boulevard.