Azerbaijan's Baku hosts forum on Public Processes in media plane (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Baku hosts the opening ceremony of the forum on Public Processes in Media Plane organized by the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Addressing the opening speech at the forum, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan Ahmed Ismayilov noted that through this forum the foundation of new experience is being laid in terms of trends arising from modern requirements and the pace of development of Azerbaijani media, as the well as society's expectations from the media.

He stressed that the forum dedicated to the theme "Public Processes in the Media Plane" is designed both for the effective organization of dialogue between the state and the media and for raising the function of the media in providing society with socially significant information to a more effective level.

The event will include panel sessions on "Proper use of media in the fight against drug addiction", "Proper media coverage of social issues and sensitive topics such as domestic violence and early marriage", "Effective fight against cyberbullying in the media and cyber awareness" and "Media Agenda in the Year of Solidarity for a Green World".

