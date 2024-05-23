Azerbaijan discusses expansion of tourism ties with Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Nagiyev met with Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov in Moscow on May 23, Trend reports.

The parties discussed expanding tourism ties, opening Azerbaijan's tourist representative office in Moscow, the mutual flow of tourists, and implementing the “Roadmap for Tourism Development between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation for 2024-2026” signed on March 5, 2024, to strengthen bilateral tourism cooperation.

The meeting also discussed cooperation between Russian tourism firms and Azerbaijani winter and ski resorts, such as the "Shahdag" tourist facility, tourism education exchange, and double diploma programs.

The meeting was also attended by Polad Bulbuloglu, the Azerbaijani extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Russia.

