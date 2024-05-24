Azerbaijani flag rises in four villages of Gazakh after 34 years (VIDEO)

GAZAKH, Azerbaijan, May 24. After border delimitation, a 12.7-kilometer borderline was established, ensuring the return of 4 villages in the Gazakh region to Azerbaijan, which are: Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili (6.5 square kilometers), Trend reports.

Today, as a result, the territories of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili of the Gazakh district of the Republic of Azerbaijan were taken under the control of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Military servicemen of the State Border Service (SBS) raised the State Flag of Azerbaijan in 4 villages of Gazakh liberated after 34 years without a single shot.

Trend's special correspondent photographed and filmed four Gazakh villages that were liberated 34 years later without a shot.

To note, the Protocol of the 8th meeting of the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission of the Republic of Armenia on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was signed on April 19, 2024, to ensure the liberation of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh district of the Republic of Azerbaijan from occupation.

In order to fulfill the provisions of the mentioned protocol, the coordinates of the boundary line were clarified based on geodetic measurements on the ground, and a technical protocol on the results of joint field works was drawn up, reflecting the protocol description of the passage of the respective boundary line.

The 9th next meeting of the Commissions was held on May 15, 2024, on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia. The mentioned technical protocol was agreed upon, and the corresponding protocol of the commissions was signed.

