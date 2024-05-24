US delegation visits Azerbaijan’s Lachin and Shusha (PHOTO)

Photo: The State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. A delegation comprised of officials and prominent members of public of the US state of Maine visited liberated cities of Shusha and Lachin as part of their visit to the country, Trend reports.

During the trip to Shusha, the guests were informed about the ancient history of the city, as well as the construction works, restoration of historical monuments, and future plans in Shusha.

The delegation got acquainted with the conditions created for those who resettled to Shusha, and commended the work done here. They condemned the acts of vandalism committed by Armenia against cultural monuments and mosques in the city of Shusha during the occupation.

Furthermore, the guests visited Vagif mausoleum, Ganja Gates, "Shot monuments", the Jidir Duzu Plain and the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque.

The US delegates then arrived in the city of Lachin. The guests were given detailed information about the conditions created, and ongoing works here. They also visited the Agro and Industrial Park, a greenhouse, a farm, and the village of Sus of the Lachin district.