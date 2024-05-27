Azerbaijan marks graduation rite for army personnel, long-term servicemen (PHOTO) (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Combined Arms Army holds a graduation ceremony on the occasion of the successful completion of the next warrant officers and long-term active military servicemen courses, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the event, the bright memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and shehids (martyrs) was honored. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Colonel Mahmud Amirov spoke about the classes held during the courses and congratulated the graduates on their successful graduation from the courses.

Elnur Aghamaliyev spoke on behalf of the graduates and pledged to serve with honor like the graduates who had completed the courses before. He added that the graduates would be an example to the new participants of the next courses.

Deputy Commander of the Combined Arms Army, Major General Rahim Jafarov congratulated the graduates and highlighted that the Azerbaijan Army, which is among the world's strongest armies, has attained significant achievements under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev. He also noted that the army is equipped with modern weapons systems and that the living conditions of its personnel have improved.

It was highlighted that priority tasks for the Azerbaijan Army include modern army development methods, the development of the material and technical base, and bringing combat training to a level that can meet the most modern requirements. All these will create conditions for the further increase of the Azerbaijani Army's power. The Combined Arms Army will certainly take measures in this area, implementing necessary steps to ensure the security of the autonomous republic and further enhance its defense potential.

After speeches, graduates received certificates and gifts. Course leaders tied the graduation emblem to symbolic stumps, and graduates marched solemnly to the grandstand. Photography concluded the ceremony.

