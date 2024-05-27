Commission on Rational Use of Water Resources meets in Mingachevir, Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The Commission for the Rational Use of Water Resources was established by the decree of the head of the Azerbaijani state on April 15, 2020, to ensure the rational use of water resources, improve water management, and coordinate activities in this field, which included representatives of relevant state structures, Trend reports.

A delegation of the Commission members headed by its Chairman Shahin Mustafayev became familiar with the current situation at the Mingachevir reservoir on May 27. Then the meeting of the commission was held.

Additionally, within the framework of its activity, the Commission for Rational Use of Water Resources exercises strict control over the operation regime of the country's main reservoirs and regularly takes necessary measures for planned, coordinated, and optimal use of water resources for irrigation, provision of drinking water to the population, needs of the energy sector, and other needs.

Some of the main objects to which close attention is paid are the Shamkir, Yenikend, Mingachevir, and Varvarinsk cascade-type reservoirs located on the Kura River. In connection with the increase of water resources on the Kura River recently, based on the principle of multi-year regulation and taking into account various factors, including seasonal factors, the water volume in these reservoirs is promptly regulated and maintained at an optimal level, and these processes are monitored daily.

