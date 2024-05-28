Media representatives visit village of Kheyrimli of Azerbaijan's Gazakh (PHOTO)

GAZAKH, Azerbaijan, May 24. Media representatives also visited the village of Kheyrimli, liberated from occupation, in the Gazakh region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports from the scene.

The media tour was organized by the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

During the visit, media representatives were provided with detailed information about the liberated village.

To note, following the delimitation activities, the 12.7 km long border line was determined, thus ensuring the return of territories (6.5 square kilometers) of four villages in the Gazakh district of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Baganys Ayrim, Ashagy Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili to Azerbaijan.

On May 14, 2024, the villages of Baganys Ayrim, Ashagy Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan were taken under the control of the State Border Service.