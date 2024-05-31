Azerbaijani mine agency chair talks demining its Gazakh district's liberated... UPDATED

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. After careful evaluation, demining activities have been initiated in four villages in Azerbaijan's Gazakh district that have recently been liberated, Vugar Suleymanov, chairman of the board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told reporters, Trend reports.

“By distributing the required machinery and equipment, we run our operations according to pre-evaluated duties. Currently, two ANAMA demining vehicles are deployed in these areas,” he emphasized.

Earlier, chairman of the Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines public association Hafiz Safikhanov told Trend that the mines found in the villages of Gazakh district were manufactured in Armenia.

He noted that mine clearance works are underway in the liberated villages.

“Similar to our other regions, the four villages in Gazakh are contaminated with mines. A significant number of Armenian-made anti-personnel mines have been discovered. Given the relatively small size of the area, the demining process is expected to be completed soon. Starting next month, we will begin monitoring the Gazakh villages that have been liberated from occupation,” he emphasized.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel