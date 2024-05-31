International Conference on Mine Action in Azerbaijan yields declaration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The 3rd International Conference on Mine Action in Baku has concluded with the adoption of a declaration, Trend reports.

The conference's first day took place in the nation's Zangilan city, while the second day was held in Baku.

The theme of the 3rd International Conference on Mine Action held on May 30-31 was “Mitigating the Environmental Impact of Landmines: Resource Mobilization for a Safe and Green Future.” The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) jointly organized the conference.

The conference drew substantial international attention, with over 300 people from 75 nations in attendance. Among the attendees were high-ranking officials from various countries, top UN staff, representatives from significant international organizations, officials from demining centers across the world, and ambassadors accredited in Azerbaijan.

