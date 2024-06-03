AFFA chair shares insights on 2023/24 season of Azerbaijani Premier League (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The next episode of the Idman Bizimle project has been aired, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The guest on the program was Vagif Sadygov, the chairman of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) Coaches Committee.

Sadygov evaluated the 2023/24 season in the Azerbaijani Premier League and the national cup, discussed the current state of youth football, and shared his thoughts on the vacant head coach position for the Azerbaijan national team.

