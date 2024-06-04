Eight events to take place within Shusha - OIC Youth Capital 2024 program - minister

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 4. Eight events will take place within the “Shusha - OIC Youth Capital 2024 program”, Farid Gayibov, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, said at the opening ceremony for the program, Trend reports.

“This year, within the framework of the international “Shusha - Youth Capital of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation - 2024” program, eight events will be held in the city,” he said.

According to the minister, the youth of Azerbaijan shows itself quite actively not only inside the country but also abroad.

“We will continue to hold various events together with youth organizations in our regions,” Gayibov added.

The international program “Shusha - Youth Capital of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation - 2024”, implemented with the joint cooperation of the Youth Forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, started today.

The Youth Forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation annually selects a “Youth Capital” from the cities of the member countries of the Organization and organizes international events in this city during the year.