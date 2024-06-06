City of London hosts talks on upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The Net Zero Delivery Summit conference has been held in the City of London, a global financial and business center, Trend reports.

During the conference, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the UK, Elin Suleymanov, outlined the country's preparations for COP29.

He emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to ensuring the success of the COP in combating global warming. Highlighting financing as a pivotal aspect of negotiations at COP29, the ambassador emphasized the importance of involvement from each state, international financial institutions, the private sector, and charitable organizations.

Also in attendance was Brazil's ambassador to the UK, who noted Brazil's upcoming hosting of COP30 in 2025. Stressing the significance of COP29's success in Azerbaijan for the subsequent event in Brazil, the Ambassador engaged in discussions with his Azerbaijani counterpart and the Lord Mayor of the City of London, Michael Mainelli, as part of the conference activities.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel