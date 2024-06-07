Nar opens new sales and service store in Agstafa (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan’s affordable mobile operator Nar has launched its newly renovated store in Agstafa. The new concept store is aligned with Nar's policy of increasing accessibility and customer satisfaction across the country.

The professional team of the new concept store located at 40 Heydar Aliyev Avenue with its eye-catching external design is ready to serve clients with an individual approach. In addition to Nar’s services, the store also sells mobile phones and accessories.

"Today, we are very pleased to open a new concept Nar store in Agstafa, one of the westernmost regions of the country," said Gunnar Pahnke, Chief Executive Officer at Nar (Azerfon LLC). According to him, the updated store provides an opportunity to be closer to customers living in the regions and learn their expectations: "This step once again confirms that Nar is on the right track with its profitable service strategy.", he noted.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 5 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer