6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue comes out with Baku event deliverables

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The final declaration of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue: “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity,” which was held in Baku from May 1 to 3, has been published as a document of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 78), the Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to UN said, Trend reports.

It was highlighted that the Baku Process initiative, introduced by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in 2008, received commendation in the speeches of the UN Secretary-General and official documents of the organization as a significant global effort for intercultural dialogue. This underscores the international acknowledgment of Azerbaijan's contribution, under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, to global peace, security, and intercultural dialogue.

The 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, convened by the Government of Azerbaijan in collaboration with UNESCO, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the World Tourism Organization, and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), saw the participation of distinguished guests and experts from over 100 countries. The forum featured four plenary sessions and 12 panel discussions on pertinent topics. Additionally, several sessions of the forum took place in Shusha and Aghdam.

