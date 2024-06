BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Azerbaijan's national basketball team achieved a remarkable triumph against their Armenian adversary, securing a score of 21:9 in the opening match of the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup Qualifier, Trend reports.

The next game of the Azerbaijani national team in Group B will take place today at 16:10 (GMT +4).

To note, the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup Qualifier games started today.

