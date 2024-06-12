Media accreditation for Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan gets ball rolling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The promoter of “Formula 1” in Azerbaijan, Baku City Ring Operating Company, has started registration of accreditation for media representatives, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Beginning on June 12, media representatives interested in covering the Azerbaijan Grand Prix can access the accreditation portal to submit an online registration form. Media representatives are encouraged to review the portal's rules and regulations in the User Guide before registering.

Registration will continue until 3:00 p.m. on July 22. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

To note, the accreditation of media representatives to each Formula 1 event, including the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which will be held on September 13–15, is carried out by the FIA (FIA) and Formula One Management (FOM). The process of registering local media representatives for the event is carried out by Baku City Ring Operating Company.

