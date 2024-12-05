Baku hosts Nationwide Forum of Azerbaijan's Children (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The VI Nationwide Forum of Azerbaijan's Children is being held within the collaboration between the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children's Affairs and the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The event, which has rolled out the red carpet for representatives from pertinent government bodies and international organizations, brings together 300 children from every nook and cranny of Azerbaijan, along with children from Türkiye joining the mix.

The opening ceremony of the forum took place in the form of a dialogue between the children and official representatives.

As organisation rules are set, the children will then be grouped into seven topics listed below, where they will conduct discussions and present corresponding proposals:

Children's rights: Let's unite for development—environmental law;

New standards in education: challenges and equal opportunities; environmental education and upbringing;

Children's safety on the internet—Green ICT;

Health preservation, healthy lifestyle, and environmental protection—a healthy world;

Effective organization and evaluation of leisure: On guard for nature;

The role and responsibility of family and society in shaping children as personalities—a healthy climate;

Love for the homeland, being worthy of it—protecting nature.

At the end of the day, information will be presented about the results of the discussions, and a statement will be made by the forum participants addressing the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

To note, nationwide children's forums are important in terms of ensuring children's participation in decision-making on issues related to their rights, providing them with opportunities to propose initiatives and solutions to their problems, and directing public attention to the protection of children's rights.

The primary attribute and defining quality of these forums is that they are predominantly overseen by the youngsters themselves.

Will be updated

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel