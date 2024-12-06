4 more companies digitized their services through SİMA

The circle of partners of SİMA, the digital solutions platform developed by "AzInTelecom" LLC, operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, continues to expand. "Ferrum Capital", "Aze Bilişim Finans", "Home Finance" and "Data Support" LLCs are the latest organizations to digitize their services through SİMA.

"Ferrum Capital" LLC has digitized its customer authorization service with the "SİMA KYC" digital solution. By transitioning to the platform, users can perform various operations such as controlling their limits, investing, making payments and tracking their payment history. Customers of "Aze Bilişim Finans" LLC can benefit from digitized registration, identity verification, contract signing and expense management transactions with the "SİMA KYC" digital solution.

"Home Finance" LLC, as a non-bank credit organization, has transferred the service of signing loan contracts to an online form through "SİMA İmza". "Data Support" LLC has digitized its internal document circulation through "SİMA İmza".

It should be noted that with SİMA, citizens are no longer dependent on service centres, while institutions benefit from reduced workload and costs. The "SİMA İmza" solution can be integrated into any system, allowing users to sign documents quickly and as often as needed. This next-generation digital signature is free for citizens and can be obtained by downloading the "SİMA İmza" mobile application.

"SİMA KYC" serves as a digital bridge between institutions and users, providing real-time identity verification. This solution can be applied to any process that requires the confirmation of the identity.

For more detailed information about SİMA's products, please visit the website www.sima.az or contact the Contact Center at "157".