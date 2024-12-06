Azerbaijan attends roundtable dedicated to famous Georgian writer (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Azerbaijani and Georgian intellectuals, youth, and students participated in the roundtable dedicated to the famous Georgian writer, poet, publicist, and public figure Ilya Chavchavadze, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

The event was held by the "Gabal Development Center" at the "House of Justice" in Gabal village of Georgia's Lagodekhi district with the support of and as part of the diaspora committee projects.

Speaking at the event, the center's director, Yavar Mammadov pointed out that such events contribute to strengthening cultural ties between Azerbaijanis and Georgians and promoting dialogue.

He said that Chavchavadze held great respect for Azerbaijanis and published several articles on their national characteristics.

The Georgian language teacher at the center, Telli Giyasova, briefed the participants on the life and work of the great Georgian thinker.

The Georgian intellectuals of the district, in their speeches, expressed admiration for the strong interest of Azerbaijani youth in the life and work of Chavchavadze and hope for the further development and strengthening of future relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

