Azerbaijan designates safe solid waste landfills in territories liberated from occupation

Khankendi, Azerbaijan, December 10. Landfills for safe solid waste have been selected in Khojaly (20 ha), Aghdara (10 ha), and Khojavand (10 ha) districts, the head of the ecology department of Temiz Sheher OJSC Sabuhi Babayev said at a meeting of the working group in Khankendi, Trend reports.

Babayev noted that a letter was addressed to the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture regarding the transfer of selected land plots for the use of Temiz Sheher OJSC.

“The Committee issued a regulation on the transfer of land plots in Khojavand and Khojaly districts for the use of Temiz Sheher OJSC to create landfills for waste. The plots were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance by the Demining Agency,” he said.

