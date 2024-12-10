Azerbaijan to lay out national park in its liberated homelands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The national park will be established in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Head of the Biodiversity Protection Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Firuddin Aliyev said at a meeting of the working group on environmental issues in Azerbaijan's Khankendi city, Trend reports.

He noted that the activity of Dashalti State Nature Reserve of the Republic of Azerbaijan was restored by Decree No. 360s of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dated June 8, 2024, “On restoration of activity of Dashalti State Nature Reserve of the Republic of Azerbaijan," and the “Regulation on the Reserve” was approved by Decision No. 4/01 of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources dated August 21, 2024. The map of the sanitary protection zone of the reserve has been coordinated with relevant state bodies and submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers for approval.

He stated that the map of the Arazboyu state nature reserve will be produced and submitted to the appropriate governmental agencies this year.

“In addition, the establishment of a new National Park with a total area of 92,656.2 ha covering part of the administrative territories of Shusha (6,043.7 ha), Khojaly (24,824.4 ha), Aghdara (46606.7 ha), and Kalbajar (15,181.4 ha) districts liberated from occupation is under consideration; in this regard, the relevant state institutions have started inspection of the territories and other works. A preliminary map of the new National Park covering the mentioned territories has been prepared. The map, considering the placement of settlements, has been submitted to the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan for evaluation,” Aliyev concluded.

