Azerbaijan conducts monitoring at mineral deposits in its liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Monitoring inspections have been carried out at 142 mineral deposits, with the exploitation volumes during the occupation period also being determined, said Kanan Karimli, head of the department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Trend reports.

Speaking during a meeting of the working group on ecological issues in Azerbaijan’s Khankendi city, Karimli emphasized that in order to assess key indicators of underground and surface water sources and to develop a database and digital map of water resources in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions, inspection work had been carried out to reassess the operational resources of underground water deposits in more than 170 locations.

"Work was also carried out to develop an interactive water map, which included vectorizing the hydrographic network of rivers, automatic hydrological stations, lakes, and groundwater deposits, as well as preparing the SHP file. Additionally, 196 reports from the State Geological Information Fund, which identify mineral deposits based on geophysical anomalies and geochemical data, have been classified. Geophysical and geochemical analyses of these reports are currently underway.

At the same time, as part of efforts to assess mineral reserves in the territories liberated from occupation, inspections were conducted at 142 mineral deposits, with the volumes of their exploitation during the occupation period being determined. Geological exploration work continues in these areas, focusing on the search for and assessment of non-ferrous and precious metals," he added.